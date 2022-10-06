Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Andrew Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.