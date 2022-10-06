Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Landry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Landry's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Landry chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.