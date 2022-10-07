Alex Noren shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 338 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Noren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Noren's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.