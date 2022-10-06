Adam Svensson putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Adam Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Svensson hit his 123 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Svensson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Svensson's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.