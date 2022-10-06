Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schenk's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.