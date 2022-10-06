Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.