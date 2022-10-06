-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin dials in wedge to set up birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hadwin's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
