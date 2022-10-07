Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Aaron Wise had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wise's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.