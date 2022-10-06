Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rai's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rai had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.