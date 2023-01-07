Bogey-free 4-under 69 by Will Zalatoris in the third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Will Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

At the 677-yard par-5 18th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.