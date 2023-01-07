Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 24th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 17 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Hovland had a 368-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Hovland hit his 224 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 399 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.