Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Trey Mullinax hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 25th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Mullinax had a 366-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax hit an approach shot from 174 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Mullinax hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 389 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.