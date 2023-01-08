Tony Finau shoots 4-under 69 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tony Finau hit 9 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 12th at 14 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 18 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Finau's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.