Tom Hoge shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 11th at 14 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 376 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hoge chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hoge's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

Hoge hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.