Sungjae Im putts himself to a 8-under 65 in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 07, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 07, 2023
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 16 at Sentry
In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his round tied for 4th at 16 under with Max Homa; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; and Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under.
At the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sungjae Im got to the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for eagle, bringing Sungjae Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Im's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Im chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 7 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 8 under for the round.
