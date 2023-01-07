  • Sungjae Im putts himself to a 8-under 65 in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 16 at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.