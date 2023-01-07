Sepp Straka shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 18th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 18 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 16 under; and J.J. Spaun is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Straka hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After a 395 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Straka chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.