Seamus Power shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Seamus Power hit 7 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Power had a 369-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

After a 377 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Power chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Power's 79 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.