Scott Stallings putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 17 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Scott Stallings hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.