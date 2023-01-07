Strong putting brings Sam Burns a 6-under 67 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Sam Burns had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Burns chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Burns chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 8 under for the round.