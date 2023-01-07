Sahith Theegala rebounds from poor front in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Theegala finished his round tied for 29th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Sahith Theegala's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.