Ryan Brehm shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Ryan Brehm hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 15th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brehm had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Brehm's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

Brehm hit his drive 455 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.