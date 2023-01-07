Russell Henley shoots 2-under 71 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Russell Henley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 28th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa is in 4th at 16 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley hit his drive 380 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.