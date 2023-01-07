Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay a 7-under 66 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Patrick Cantlay hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his round tied for 6th at 13 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 19 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 16 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th Cantlay hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cantlay's 76 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

After a 413 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.