Max Homa putts himself to a 10-under 63 in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 07, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry
In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa hit 11 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Homa finished his round tied for 3rd at 16 under with Scottie Scheffler; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; and J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 17 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Max Homa hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Homa's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Homa hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
After a 409 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Homa chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 7 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 8 under for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 9 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 10 under for the round.
