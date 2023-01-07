  • Max Homa putts himself to a 10-under 63 in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.