Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 71 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 29th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 19 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 16 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.