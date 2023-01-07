  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 71 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes skies second from rough and birdies at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.