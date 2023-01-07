Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 73 in third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round in 35th at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 19 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 16 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

At the 520-yard par-4 first, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bradley's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Bradley chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.