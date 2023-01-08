K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 67 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 9th at 15 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 16 under.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lee's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lee's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

Lee had a 394-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

Lee hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.