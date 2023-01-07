Justin Thomas shoots 6-under 67 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 6 of 15 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 17 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 12th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Thomas got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Thomas's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a 369 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.