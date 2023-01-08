J.T. Poston shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 12th at 14 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for 5th at 16 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Poston's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Poston went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a 381 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.