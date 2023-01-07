Hideki Matsuyama shoots 6-under 67 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Hideki Matsuyama hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 6th at 15 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.