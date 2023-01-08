Corey Conners shoots 1-under 72 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners hit 9 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round in 24th at 11 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 18 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a double bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 541-yard par-5 15th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to 1 under for the round.