  • Corey Conners shoots 1-under 72 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners' pitch sets up birdie at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.