Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 73 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round in 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Reavie's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie had a 397-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie hit his drive 379 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.