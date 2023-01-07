Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 72 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chad Ramey hit 11 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Ramey's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Ramey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to even-par for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Ramey chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

Ramey hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.