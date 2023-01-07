Cameron Young shoots 4-under 69 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Young hit 10 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 24th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 19 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 16 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a 363 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 first, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Young chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Young had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a 394 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a 389 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.