  • Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 67 in the third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman uses slope on approach and birdies at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brian Harman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.