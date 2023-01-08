Brian Harman delivers a bogey-free 6-under 67 in the third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Harman finished his round tied for 9th at 15 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 21 under; Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, and Jon Rahm are tied for 5th at 16 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Brian Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Harman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.