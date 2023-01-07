Billy Horschel delivers a bogey-free 9-under 64 in the third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Billy Horschel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and finished the round bogey free. Horschel finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Billy Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Billy Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Horschel chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Horschel had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Horschel to 9 under for the round.