Adam Svensson shoots 5-over 78 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at even for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 18 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 16 under; and J.J. Spaun is in 3rd at 15 under.

Svensson had a 357-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 2 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's tee shot went 149 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 5 over for the round.