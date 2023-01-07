  • Adam Scott shoots 1-under 72 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott makes eagle on No. 15 at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Scott makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.