Adam Scott shoots 1-under 72 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 29th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 20 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 first, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Scott's tee shot went 175 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Scott had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a 396 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.