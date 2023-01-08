Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 16th at 13 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 21 under; Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, and J.J. Spaun are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Wise hit his 80 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 378 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.