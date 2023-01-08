  • Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aaron Wise makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise makes short putt for birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

