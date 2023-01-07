Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 16th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Zalatoris's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a 382 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.