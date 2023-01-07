  • Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Will Zalatoris makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 18 at Sentry

