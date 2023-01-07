Viktor Hovland comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hovland finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Viktor Hovland had a 373-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Hovland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hovland's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.