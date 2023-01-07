Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Trey Mullinax hit 11 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Mullinax hit his 193 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 383 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.