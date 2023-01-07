Tony Finau shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tony Finau hit 9 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Finau's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.

Finau hit his drive 388 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.