Tom Kim shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Tom Kim hit 10 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 5th at 12 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kim hit his 80 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.