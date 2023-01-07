Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 71 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.