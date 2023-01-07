Sungjae Im rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Im finished his day tied for 18th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Sungjae Im got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 677-yard par-5 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.