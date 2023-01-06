Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 70 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 33rd at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Straka's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Straka hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 2 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 11th, Straka hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Straka hit his 87 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka hit his drive 379 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.