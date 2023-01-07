Seamus Power shoots 4-under 69 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 3 under for the round.

At the 301-yard par-4 14th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Power had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.