Scottie Scheffler shoots 7-under 66 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Scottie Scheffler hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with J.J. Spaun; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Scheffler had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 151 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his drive 385 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 7 under for the round.