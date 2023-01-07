  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 7-under 66 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Following his second-round 66 at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Scottie Scheffler comments how despite the difficult course he made some good putts.
    Scottie Scheffler's interview after Round 2 of Sentry

