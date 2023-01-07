-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 72 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 06, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings drains a 53-foot birdie putt at Sentry
In the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scott Stallings makes a 53-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Stallings hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.
Stallings hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
