Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 72 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 22nd at 7 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 second, Stallings hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.