Sam Burns shoots 2-over 75 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day in 36th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 16 under; J.J. Spaun and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Jordan Spieth is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 161-yard par-3 11th, Burns scored a bogey, leaving him at 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

Burns hit his drive 388 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 677-yard par-5 18th. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.